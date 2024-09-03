Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

720 Australian and Brazilian Children Better Protected from AI Misuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two young girls are playing with their cameras in a garden, Osterode, Germany, January 8, 2016. © 2016 Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo LAION, the German nonprofit organization that manages a dataset used to train popular artificial intelligence (AI) tools, has removed from its dataset some children’s photos that were secretly included and misused to power AI models that in turn could generate photorealistic deepfakes of other children.The move follows the Stanford Internet Observatory’s December 2023 report that found known images of child sexual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgian Dream Party vows to ban opposition if they win parliamentary majority
~ Thinking of trying a new diet? 4 questions to ask yourself before you do
~ RFK Jr’s animal antics are bizarre – but his treatment of women, along with a litany of Kennedy men, is far more disturbing
~ Japan’s #MeToo, ominous guinea fowls and a grandma out for revenge: top 5 picks from the Melbourne International Film Festival
~ JD Vance got ‘single cat women’ all wrong. Our research shows they wouldn’t vote for him anyway
~ Surcharges are added to most purchases, but what are the rules behind these extra fees?
~ The Greens want a super-profits tax. Labor and business used to like the idea too
~ Should you reward kids for success? Or is there a better way to talk about achievement?
~ If Australia wants to fast-track 100% renewables, it must learn from Europe’s risky path
~ A ‘river of experience’: How many ways of knowing feed a course on the climate crisis and actions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter