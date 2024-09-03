Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mobile phones are not linked to brain cancer, according to a major review of 28 years of research

By Sarah Loughran, Director Radiation Research and Advice (ARPANSA), and Adjunct Associate Professor (UOW), University of Wollongong
Ken Karipidis, Assistant Director, Health Impact Assessment, ARPANSA and Adjunct Associate Professor (Practice), School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
We now have the strongest evidence to date that radio waves from mobile phones are not a hazard to human health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s investments in Africa aren’t working as well as they as they should for cities: this needs to change
~ Broken temperature records are alarming but it is not too late to limit global warming
~ Why the radical right has turned to the teachings of an Italian Marxist thinker
~ Victory for women’s rights in Ghana as affirmative action law is passed – what must happen next
~ The harsh process of becoming a K-pop star is opening to western performers
~ The indoor microbiome: mounting research is revealing how the microbes in your home can influence your health
~ ‘Meme stock’ investors are trying to catch up with a financial system which has left them behind – new research
~ How communities can protect and revitalise their heritage in gentrifying neighbourhoods
~ Life on alien planets probably wouldn’t experience day and night – here’s how that may change evolution
~ How AI features in smartphones are reducing their dependence on the cloud
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter