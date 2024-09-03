Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for women’s rights in Ghana as affirmative action law is passed – what must happen next

By Josephine Jarpa Dawuni, Associate Professor, Howard University
The passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Bill by the country’s parliament on 9 August 2024 marked a victory for women’s rights in Ghana. The bill, which has been years in the making, is the result of several actors, allies and activists lobbyingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
