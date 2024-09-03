Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many asylum seekers are persecuted for what they believe in – but what about those who don’t believe?

By Lucy Potter, PhD candidate, Department of Sociological Studies, University of Sheffield
Can you name philosophers who were humanist?

What are the beliefs and thoughts of prominent non-religious thinkers?

Do you drink alcohol and have you ever eaten pork?

These are all questions apostates – people who leave religion – have reported being asked during their asylum interviews with the UK Home Office. In my ongoing PhD research, I have conducted in-depth interviews with 11 apostates who were ultimately granted asylum in the UK.

In many countries,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
