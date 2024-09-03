Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What fur development can tell us about our ancient ancestors

By Ingmar Werneburg, Curator of the Palaeontological Collection, University of Tübingen
When the hot summer weather kicks in you may find yourself feeling concerned about furry pets and other animals we live close by to. But fur and hair are ancient adaptations that allowed human ancestors to develop more active lifestyles and varied diets.

All mammals have some kind of fur. It’s part of what sets us apart from other animal groups. Fur comes in all shapes and types, including as human hair. Its thermoregulation properties can tell us about how our ancestors’ lifestyles changed as they diverged from reptile-like animals, becoming more active hunters.

Mammals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many asylum seekers are persecuted for what they believe in – but what about those who don’t believe?
~ How did polio reemerge in Gaza after a quarter of a century? Q&A with a virologist
~ ‘No-fault evictions’ to be banned in England – but it won’t solve private renters’ problems
~ Israeli incursions into the West Bank risk fuelling Palestinian resistance rather than quelling it
~ Why Scotland must play like ‘poet warriors’ to make an impact at the football World Cup qualifiers
~ PCBs: these toxic pollutants were banned decades ago but still pose a huge threat
~ UK suspends 30 arms export licences to Israel – but it won’t change much in the war in Gaza
~ How one 83-year-old fell into a fraudster’s fear bubble – and how gift cards played a key role
~ In the face of DEI backlash, belonging plays a key role to future success
~ The workhorse ship of ocean drilling may have made its last voyage – here’s why scientists don’t want to see the JOIDES Resolution mothballed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter