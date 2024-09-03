Tolerance.ca
Why Scotland must play like ‘poet warriors’ to make an impact at the football World Cup qualifiers

By Kenneth Pratt, Lecturer in Journalism/Sports Journalism, University of the West of Scotland
I was 13 years old when Archie Gemmill scored his iconic goal against Holland in the 1978 men’s football World Cup in Argentina. The words of English commentator David Coleman remain etched in my mind to this day: “A brilliant individual goal by this hard little professional has put Scotland in dreamland.”

The dream, sadly, only lasted three minutes before Johnny Rep scored for Holland to make it 3-2. The ball deflected off Gemmill’s outstretched…The Conversation


