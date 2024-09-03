Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Line of conflict shifts from the Donbas in Ukraine to Mali in the Sahel

By Laura Marie
Owing to the actors involved and the leading figures’ objectives, the July 27 attack in Tinzaouaten was a vivid reproduction of the Donbas in the Sahel.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seeing is believing: your neighbour’s choice to go solar might have influenced you more than you think
~ I’m feeling run down. Why am I more likely to get sick? And how can I boost my immune system?
~ View from The Hill: ASIO chief seeks to dig out of the hole he’d made for himself
~ Saudi Arabia: Movie Based on Migrant Worker’s Life Faces Backlash
~ Explainer: the governor-general is also commander-in-chief of the defence forces. What does this mean in practice?
~ Heartbreak has turned to rage in Israel. Can Benjamin Netanyahu survive the biggest challenge to his rule?
~ Remembering Jack Hibberd: the revolutionary playwright who heard Australia, and reflected us back to ourselves
~ Spinning its wheels: the new national transport plan steers NZ back to a car-dependent past
~ Cairns fair showcases northern Queensland Indigenous art with style
~ After being wowed by Olympic athletes in Paris, it’s time to take notice of exceptional Paralympic exploits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter