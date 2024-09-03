Tolerance.ca
I’m feeling run down. Why am I more likely to get sick? And how can I boost my immune system?

By Sathana Dushyanthen, Academic Specialist & Lecturer in Cancer Sciences & Digital Health| Superstar of STEM| Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
When the immune system starts to break down, a virus that would normally have been under control starts to flourish. Here’s why – and what you can do about it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
