Human Rights Observatory

Seabirds: 40% of UK species in trouble – bird flu, climate change and overfishing to blame

By Richard Gregory, Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL
A visit to a seabird colony in summer is an assault on the senses. First there’s the noise, then the overwhelming ammonia smell that stains the memory, and then the swirl of colour and activity on the white-washed cliffs.

When you’re standing hundreds of metres above the crashing sea, there can be hundreds or thousands of breeding seabirds in the air or on the sea below, or precariously perched on poorly made nests or ridiculously narrow ledges.

In these seabird cities you can spot tender moments, like an auk delicately turning its single egg for incubation while another…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
