Locking up young people might make you feel safer but it doesn’t work, now or in the long term
By Chris Cunneen, Professor of Criminology, University of Technology Sydney
Fiona Allison, Associate Professor, Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
James C. Beaufils, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
In attempts to curb youth crime, the NT government wants to lower the age of criminal responsibility, while the Coalition in Queensland wants to try children as adults for some crimes.
- Monday, September 2nd 2024