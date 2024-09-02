Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations people are 3 times more likely to die on the road. Here’s how to fix Australia’s transport injustice

By Gina Masterton, Indigenous Australian Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility, Public Safety & Disaster Risk, UNSW Sydney
Teresa Senserrick, Professor and Director of the Western Australian Centre for Road Safety Research, The University of Western Australia
One thing we can do to reduce this transport inequity is make it easier for First Nations people to get their driver’s licence. This also brings individuals and communities many other benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seabirds: 40% of UK species in trouble – bird flu, climate change and overfishing to blame
~ Locking up young people might make you feel safer but it doesn’t work, now or in the long term
~ Australia needs tradies and materials to build the power grid of the future. So where are they?
~ Flu shots play an important role in protecting against bird flu. But not for the reason you might think
~ Narcolepsy is reduced to a punch line in pop culture. What does that mean for people who live with it?
~ When is a good time for a child to start music lessons?
~ How do you make a giant gold nugget? Take a vein of quartz, add a few thousand earthquakes
~ ‘The pāua that clings to the sea’: a new species of abalone found only in waters off a remote NZ island chain
~ Sex, plants and colonisation: reclaiming botany from the tendrils of empire
~ Bold climate action benefits more than just the environment – it’s also great for business
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter