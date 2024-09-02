First Nations people are 3 times more likely to die on the road. Here’s how to fix Australia’s transport injustice
By Gina Masterton, Indigenous Australian Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility, Public Safety & Disaster Risk, UNSW Sydney
Teresa Senserrick, Professor and Director of the Western Australian Centre for Road Safety Research, The University of Western Australia
One thing we can do to reduce this transport inequity is make it easier for First Nations people to get their driver’s licence. This also brings individuals and communities many other benefits.
