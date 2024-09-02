‘The pāua that clings to the sea’: a new species of abalone found only in waters off a remote NZ island chain
By Kerry Walton, Curator Invertebrates, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa
Hamish G Spencer, Sesquicentennial Distinguished Professor of Zoology, University of Otago
Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
The discovery of the Manawatāwhi pāua, unique to the Three Kings Islands, highlights the need to build taxonomic expertise to speed up work to describe thousands of as-yet unnamed species.
