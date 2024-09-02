Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Islamic State remains a potent threat five years after its military defeat

By Busra Nisa Sarac, Lecturer in Terrorism Studies, University of Portsmouth
Islamic State may have lost all of its territory, but the group’s ideological and operational capabilities are far from eradicated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
