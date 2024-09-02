Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China reaps most of the benefits of its relationship with Africa: what’s behind the imbalance

By Bhaso Ndzendze, Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg
The past eight Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summits, since 2000, have not resulted in mutual gain, particularly in trade and industrialisation for Africa.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
