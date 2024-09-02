Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Tadpole water’ might sound gross – but it could be surprisingly good for your health

By Hazel Flight, Programme Lead Nutrition and Health, Edge Hill University
How far would you go to lose weight? Maybe cut down on sugar? Take up the Couch to 5K challenge? Well, some TikTokkers are so eager to drop the pounds that they’ve taken the extreme sounding measure of drinking “tadpole water”.

Don’t worry, it’s not quite as bad as it seems. The trend doesn’t actually involve downing a glass of frog larvae. Rather, some social media users are chugging a viscous mixture of water, lemon juice and chia seeds. The appearance and consistency of the concoction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
