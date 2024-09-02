Tolerance.ca
I’ve read hundreds of diary entries to quantify the restorative power of Scotland’s lochs and rivers

By Megan Grace, PhD Candidate, Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Stirling
In October 2021, a man recreated a walk he first completed 62 years ago by climbing just under 3,000 feet to reach the summit of Beinn Damh on the north-west coast of Scotland. The steep ridge walk provided unobstructed views across Loch Damh and Loch Torridon. The combination of dramatic vistas and poignant nostalgia left him feeling energised and restored.

Later that same year, a woman documented regular walks along the banks of the fast-flowing river Thurso, near Inverness, in search of otters.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
