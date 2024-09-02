Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why has COVID been so much worse this summer? The health belief model has the answer

By Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
Summer 2024 saw a big surge of COVID-19 cases. While COVID-19 is not the emergency it once was, it’s still a health threat, and we’d be wise to reduce our risk of getting it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
