Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FreeTheFive Blog: Gildo

By Amnesty International
“As a family, we support and encourage his struggle. He wants the best for Angola” 16 September marks one year since Gildo das Ruas has been detained. We met with his partner, his father and brother; they described what an entire year, without Gildo has been like. “I didn’t know that Gildo had been arrested. […] The post FreeTheFive Blog: Gildo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s interests in Africa are being shaped by the race for renewable energy
~ ‘Tadpole water’ might sound gross – but it could be surprisingly good for your health
~ Enjoyed Butter by Asako Yuzuki? Here are four more Japanese writers that explore misogyny through food
~ I’ve read hundreds of diary entries to quantify the restorative power of Scotland’s lochs and rivers
~ Is there such a thing as an objectively beautiful building? Here’s the science
~ Gaza: polio vaccination drive faces hurdles despite a pause in the conflict
~ Why has COVID been so much worse this summer? The health belief model has the answer
~ Educational apps for children: What parents and educators should look for and ignore
~ Why a Kamala Harris presidency wouldn’t necessarily be good news for Canada
~ New Russian-style law censors mentioning LGBTQ+ in the Bulgarian school system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter