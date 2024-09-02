Tolerance.ca
New Russian-style law censors mentioning LGBTQ+ in the Bulgarian school system

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
Recent legislative changes forbidding “propaganda, promotion, or incitement” of LGBTQ+ “ideas and views” in Bulgarian school system mirror similar legislation passed in Russia and Hungary, civil society activists warned.


