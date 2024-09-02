Tolerance.ca
Steve Silberman, who changed autistic lives with Neurotribes, has died. He captured ‘a civil rights movement being born’

By Amanda Tink, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of South Australia
Steve Silberman, much loved for his transfomative, acclaimed autism book Neurotribes, as well as his writing on the Grateful Dead, has died, aged 66. Autistic writer Amanda Tink pays tribute.The Conversation


© The Conversation
