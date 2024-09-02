‘Room for everyone’: how Kīngi Tūheitia’s message of unity offered an alternative to divisive Treaty politics
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
With the death of Kīngi Tūheitia at a time of heightened tensions around Māori-Crown relations, the Kingitanga movement’s founding principle of kotahitanga – unity – remains as relevant as ever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 1st 2024