What a ‘forgotten’ Torres Strait Island Paralympian teaches us about representation, achievement and history
By Alistair Harvey, UQ Amplify Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Gary Osmond, Associate Professor of Sport History, The University of Queensland
Murray Phillips, Professor of Sport History, Queensland Centre for Olympic and Paralympic Studies, The University of Queensland
Harry Mosby won a silver medal for Australia at the 1976 Paralympics. It has only recently come to light how significant that achievement was.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 1st 2024