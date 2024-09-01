Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jane Austen’s Mr Darcy believes ‘extensive reading’ makes an accomplished woman. What else does reading mean in her work?

By Gillian Dooley, Adjunct Associate in English, Flinders University
Who was Jane Austen’s ‘model reader’? And what did she read? A witty new book by a leading Austen expert explores this and more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
