Military veterans with PTSD face an agonising choice: the stigma of declaring it to employers or being denied support
By Richard O'Quinn, Lecturer in Management & Leadership, The University of Queensland
Emma Knight, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Justin P. Brienza, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Laura Ferris, Research Fellow and Psychologist, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Tarli Young, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Australia is home to almost half a million military veterans, most of whom are in the workforce.
But most – around 60% – live with long-term health problems.
About half of these face enduring mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and an increased…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 1st 2024