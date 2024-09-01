Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Military veterans with PTSD face an agonising choice: the stigma of declaring it to employers or being denied support

By Richard O'Quinn, Lecturer in Management & Leadership, The University of Queensland
Emma Knight, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Justin P. Brienza, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Laura Ferris, Research Fellow and Psychologist, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Tarli Young, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Australia is home to almost half a million military veterans, most of whom are in the workforce.

But most – around 60% – live with long-term health problems.

About half of these face enduring mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and an increased…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
