Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hong Kong NGOs for sexual minorities suffer government funding cuts and pressure

By Hong Kong Free Press
Apart from government cut of funding, LGBTQ+ groups face huge pressure for organizing public activities and they have refrained from applying foreign funding to prevent political risk.


