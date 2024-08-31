Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stories from the UN Archive: 1960s roots of ‘no justice, no peace’

When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, visited UN Headquarters in the 1960s to protest the Viet Nam conflict, the civil rights leader likened the anti-war movement to the struggle for equality for Black people in the United States, declaring then what has today become a slogan in the country’s continuing battle against racism.


