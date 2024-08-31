Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshis help out in flood-affected communities

By Rezwan
Bangladesh is experiencing another round of severe floods. Volunteers from across the country are rushing to the affected areas in trucks, carrying boats, speedboats, and relief supplies.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: ‘Dire consequences for survivors’ lacking medical and trauma services
~ Afghanistan: UN will ‘continue to engage’ with Taliban, following threat to withdraw cooperation
~ Canada needs to overhaul the Temporary Foreign Worker program, not just tinker with it
~ The real issue at the heart of Canada’s meat processing industry isn’t labour shortages — it’s low wages
~ Seismic echoes reveal a mysterious ‘donut’ inside Earth’s core
~ Azerbaijan clears out critics ahead of COP29
~ Denials of racism do not exempt the Dominican government from its human rights responsibilities
~ Mexican State Approves Six-Week Abortion Ban
~ Azerbaijan: Escalating Crackdown on Critics
~ UN chief demands global action to end racism against people of African descent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter