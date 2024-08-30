Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: ‘Dire consequences for survivors’ lacking medical and trauma services

The devastating lack of adequate care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Sudan, including sexual and reproductive healthcare and psychosocial care, has had “dire” repercussions, independent UN experts said on Friday. 


© United Nations -
