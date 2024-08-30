Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Seismic echoes reveal a mysterious ‘donut’ inside Earth’s core

By Hrvoje Tkalčić, Professor, Head of Geophysics, Director of Warramunga Array, Australian National University
Like a piece of music, every earthquake has a coda – and it contains clues about what’s happening in our planet’s core.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
