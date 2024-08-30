Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Escalating Crackdown on Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Left - Bahruz Samadov. © Bahruz Samadov/Facebook and Right - Igbal Abilov. © Private  (Berlin) – Azerbaijani authorities have arrested a researcher and political analyst, Bahruz Samadov, on spurious treason charges, in the government’s escalating crackdown against its critics, Human Rights Watch said today. A Ph.D. candidate at Prague’s Charles University, Samadov is the latest scholar targeted ahead of COP29, the global United Nations climate summit, to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November 2024.In July, the authorities arrested another researcher, Igbal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
