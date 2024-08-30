Tolerance.ca
What is space made of? An astrophysics expert explains all the components – from radiation to dark matter – found in the vacuum of space

By Nilakshi Veerabathina, Professor of Physics Instruction, University of Texas at Arlington
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

What is space made of – what does gravity actually bend? – Phil, age 12, Birmingham

What comes to mind when you think of space? Imagine a friend boasting about a spacious building, stadium or museum they…The Conversation


