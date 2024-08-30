DRC: fighting with rebels in the country’s east has intensified, sparking fears of a wider war
By Dale Pankhurst, PhD Candidate, School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been battling the M23 rebel group in the east of the country since 2012. However, there has been a major upsurge in fighting so far this year.
The M23 has seized significant swathes of territory, pushing deeper into North Kivu province. It now controls at least
- Friday, August 30, 2024