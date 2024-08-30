Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gus Walz’s unbridled emotion on the DNC stage opens the door to more understanding of neurodiversity

By Sneha Kohli Mathur, Faculty Member of Psychology, University of Southern California
“That’s my dad. That’s MY DAD!” a visibly emotional Gus Walz exclaimed, with tears in his eyes, at the Democratic National Convention. It is rare to see this kind of wholesome love and admiration, especially in a public setting, from a teenager toward their parent.

For most Americans, this was their first introduction to Gus, the neurodivergent son of Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. In a People interview published during the convention, Tim…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
