If new technologies snarl your airline experience, here are old-school strategies to cope

By Christopher Schaberg, Director of Public Scholarship, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
Ten years ago I wrote a book titled “The End of Airports” about how digital technologies and commercial air travel were on a collision course. Earlier this summer, I was proved right.

In July, a cybersecurity software outage snarled airports around the world. Airlines took weeks to get back to normal. Delta was particularly hard…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
