Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar geoengineering: the risks and distractions of trying to reflect sunlight to cool the Earth – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
One technique involves releasing particles of sulphur dioxide high up in the stratosphere. Another involves trying to brighten the clouds over the sea by spraying salt water off the back of ships. Both are potential methods of solar radiation modification (SRM), a type of solar geoengineering aimed at trying to reflect more sunlight away from Earth, thus helping to reverse the effects of global warming.

While SRM has attracted attention and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What online narratives tell us about the aftermath of the election in Venezuela
~ The impact of unpredictable rainfall and flooding on agriculture and food security in Kenya
~ Mpox in the DRC: children are at high risk – health expert explains why
~ Bangladesh: Signing of Convention on Enforced Disappearances is a much welcome first step
~ Dominican Republic: Court to Review Laws Against Gay Sex
~ Two Hong Kong journalists found guilty of sedition after a 2-year trial
~ US conservative Candace Owens is set to tour Australia. Can the government stop her?
~ The Paralympics can be an economic boon for host cities – and leave a unique legacy
~ What is eastern equine encephalitis? Two mosquito researchers explain what’s behind the latest outbreaks
~ Technology has helped para athletes compete for decades. But it can also create an unfair advantage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter