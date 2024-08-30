Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dominican Republic: Court to Review Laws Against Gay Sex

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Officers of the Dominican Republic's armed forces take part in a parade to celebrate the country's independence in Santo Domingo on February 27, 2012. © 2012 Ricardo Rojas/Reuters (New York)– The Dominican Republic’s Constitutional Court will hear a challenge on August 30, 2024, to laws that criminalize consensual same-sex conduct by officers in the police and armed forces, Human Rights Watch said today. In an amicus curiae brief, Human Rights Watch said that these discriminatory laws violate the rights under international law of lesbian, gay,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
