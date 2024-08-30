Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology has helped para athletes compete for decades. But it can also create an unfair advantage

By John Cairney, Professor and Head of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences; Director, The Queensland Centre for Olympic and Paralympic Studies, The University of Queensland
Emma Beckman, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Sean Tweedy, Professor, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
The Paralympic Games, now a major global event, has a history rooted in rehabilitation.

The first official Paralympic Games was held in Rome in 1960. But its origins trace back to 1948, when neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organised the Stoke Mandeville Games in England for World War II veterans with spinal cord injuries. He believed sport could play a powerful role in rehabilitation, pushing the boundaries of human performance in ways other approaches could not.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two Hong Kong journalists found guilty of sedition after a 2-year trial
~ US conservative Candace Owens is set to tour Australia. Can the government stop her?
~ The Paralympics can be an economic boon for host cities – and leave a unique legacy
~ What is eastern equine encephalitis? Two mosquito researchers explain what’s behind the latest outbreaks
~ Climate change has deep historical roots – Amitav Ghosh explores how capitalism and colonialism fit in
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Reserve Bank’s Andrew Hauser says don’t read too much for Australia from US rates message
~ Guinea: Urgent investigation needed into enforced disappearance of two FNDC activists missing since 9 July
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ Wondering how to get from Brisbane to Melbourne without wrecking the climate? Our transport choices make a huge difference
~ The federal government’s proposed mis- and disinformation laws need to have clearer definitions – and include AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter