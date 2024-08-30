Technology has helped para athletes compete for decades. But it can also create an unfair advantage
By John Cairney, Professor and Head of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences; Director, The Queensland Centre for Olympic and Paralympic Studies, The University of Queensland
Emma Beckman, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Sean Tweedy, Professor, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
The Paralympic Games, now a major global event, has a history rooted in rehabilitation.
The first official Paralympic Games was held in Rome in 1960. But its origins trace back to 1948, when neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organised the Stoke Mandeville Games in England for World War II veterans with spinal cord injuries. He believed sport could play a powerful role in rehabilitation, pushing the boundaries of human performance in ways other approaches could not.…
Friday, August 30, 2024