Human Rights Observatory

Climate change has deep historical roots – Amitav Ghosh explores how capitalism and colonialism fit in

By Julia Taylor, Researcher: Climate and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor: Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director: Southern Centre for Inequality Studies., University of the Witwatersrand
Amitav Ghosh has used his storytelling prowess to outline the historical and political roots of climate change within systems of power and oppression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
