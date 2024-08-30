Tolerance.ca
Albanese backs down over sexual orientation census question

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed down to agree to the 2026 census including a question asking about a person’s sexuality.

Albanese said the Bureau of Statistics would test a question and if that went well, it would be included in the census. He said there would be “one question about sexuality, sexual preference”.

This was a “commonsense position”, he told the ABC on Friday morning.

“There were proposals for wide ranging changes in the census and that has been rejected because we think that that’s not appropriate. But in 2024, or 2026, the world has…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
