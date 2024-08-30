Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The balance battle: 5 reasons why dads are struggling with workplace flexibility

By Alina Ewald, Associate Lecturer in Psychological Sciences, Western Sydney University
More men are keen to find the best balance when it comes to work and family but there are still significant barriers facing many fathers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wondering how to get from Brisbane to Melbourne without wrecking the climate? Our transport choices make a huge difference
~ The federal government’s proposed mis- and disinformation laws need to have clearer definitions – and include AI
~ DR Congo: Little Justice for Goma Massacre Victims
~ Albanese backs down over sexual orientation census question
~ Harris’ win probability falls slightly after Democratic convention and Kennedy withdrawal
~ NZ’s Space Agency is both regulator and developer of the aerospace industry – that’s a point of tension
~ A quantum neural network can see optical illusions like humans do. Could it be the future of AI?
~ Albanese backs down over gender identity census question
~ Lower speeds on local streets cut deaths and injuries by a quarter in Wales. Over 100 experts want Australia to do the same
~ Angry, wise, or plain horny? Zeus comes in many forms onscreen – just as he did in the original myths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter