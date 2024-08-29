Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A quantum neural network can see optical illusions like humans do. Could it be the future of AI?

By Ivan Maksymov, Principal Research Fellow at AI and Cyber Futures Institute, Charles Sturt University
Optical illusions, quantum mechanics and neural networks might seem to be quite unrelated topics at first glance. However, in new research I have used a phenomenon called “quantum tunnelling” to design a neural network that can “see” optical illusions in much the same way humans do.

My neural network did well at simulating human perception of the famous Necker cube and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ’s Space Agency is both regulator and developer of the aerospace industry – that’s a point of tension
~ Albanese backs down over gender identity census question
~ Lower speeds on local streets cut deaths and injuries by a quarter in Wales. Over 100 experts want Australia to do the same
~ Angry, wise, or plain horny? Zeus comes in many forms onscreen – just as he did in the original myths
~ Computer ‘reconstructions’ of faces from ancient times are popular. But how reliable are they?
~ Sri Lanka: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Persecuted
~ Waiting for Justice for Afghanistan’s Forcibly Disappeared
~ What if Big Oil championed – and profited from – the green transition? Here’s how it could work
~ Would a tech tax be a fair way to make Google and Meta pay for the news they distribute and profit from?
~ What are ‘click frauds’ – and how can we stop them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter