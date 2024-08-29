Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese backs down over gender identity census question

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed down to agree to the 2026 census including a question asking about a person’s sexuality.

Albanese said the Bureau of Statistics would test a question and if that went well, it would be included in the census. He said there would be “one question about sexuality, sexual preference”.

This was a “commonsense position”, he told the ABC on Friday morning.

The about-face follows a campaign by the LGBTQI lobby and criticism by a number of Labor backbenchers.

It also comes after ministers had dug in behind the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ’s Space Agency is both regulator and developer of the aerospace industry – that’s a point of tension
~ A quantum neural network can see optical illusions like humans do. Could it be the future of AI?
~ Lower speeds on local streets cut deaths and injuries by a quarter in Wales. Over 100 experts want Australia to do the same
~ Angry, wise, or plain horny? Zeus comes in many forms onscreen – just as he did in the original myths
~ Computer ‘reconstructions’ of faces from ancient times are popular. But how reliable are they?
~ Sri Lanka: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Persecuted
~ Waiting for Justice for Afghanistan’s Forcibly Disappeared
~ What if Big Oil championed – and profited from – the green transition? Here’s how it could work
~ Would a tech tax be a fair way to make Google and Meta pay for the news they distribute and profit from?
~ What are ‘click frauds’ – and how can we stop them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter