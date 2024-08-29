Tolerance.ca
Angry, wise, or plain horny? Zeus comes in many forms onscreen – just as he did in the original myths

By Craig Barker, Head, Public Engagement, Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney
With a flash of garish colour and the blaring of an ’80s rock track we are on Mount Olympus, home to the pantheon of ancient Greek gods and goddesses.

But its not the Mount Olympus you’d normally think of. It’s an opulent house with large-screen TVs and gold watches. Overseeing it all is mighty Zeus, the king of the gods, played by Jeff Goldblum.

Netflix’s new six-part series, KAOS, is a brilliant reimagining of classical mythology for the 21st century. Created by Charlie Covell, writer on The End of the F***ing World (2017–19), the series follows six humans who learn they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
