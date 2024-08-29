Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Computer ‘reconstructions’ of faces from ancient times are popular. But how reliable are they?

By Konstantine Panegyres, McKenzie Postdoctoral Fellow, researching Greco-Roman antiquity, The University of Melbourne
Was Aristotle bald, or did he have plenty of hair? Modern tech makes photo-realistic depictions of ancient figures a breeze, but they may not be exact.The Conversation


© The Conversation
