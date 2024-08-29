Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Persecuted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soosai Victoria shows photographs of her missing son at her home in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka, May 7, 2024. © 2024 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (Geneva) – The Sri Lankan government continues to persecute the families of victims of enforced disappearance who seek to enforce their rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces persistently harass families through surveillance, intimidation, false allegations, violence, and arbitrary arrests.On August 29, 2024, a court in Trincomalee granted a request by police to ban relatives of the disappeared from holding a procession…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
