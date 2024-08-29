Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Waiting for Justice for Afghanistan’s Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos of some of the victims of enforced disappearances in Afghanistan following the communist coup of 1978.   © Other Afghanistan has one of the world’s highest number of enforced disappearances, with tens of thousands of people unaccounted for after being detained by government or militia forces since the late 1970s. Authorities of all stripes have forcibly disappeared opponents in Afghanistan. On August 30, International Day of the Disappeared, advocates grappling with ending longstanding impunity in Afghanistan should recall these victims…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
