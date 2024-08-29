Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What are puberty blockers? What are the benefits and risks for transgender children?

By Sasha Bailey, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance, University of Sydney
Cristyn Davies, Research Fellow in Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Ken Pang, Team Leader, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
Transgender children and adolescents use puberty blockers to help prevent the masculinising or feminising physical changes that occur during puberty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
