Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist during a protest against the death penalty at Speakers' Corner in Singapore on April 3, 2022. © 2022 Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images (Sydney) - The Australian government should strengthen its global advocacy to abolish the death penalty, Human Rights Watch said in a recent submission to Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT). The Committee is currently reviewing Australia’s international engagement to promote the abolition of the death penalty. Human Rights Watch opposes the death penalty in all circumstances…


