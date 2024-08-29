Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chung Pui-kuen, the former chief editor of Hong Kong's now-shuttered Stand News, is released on bail after being found guilty in a politically motivated sedition trial, in Hong Kong, August 29, 2024. © 2024 Billy H.C. Kwok/AP Photo (New York) – The Hong Kong government should quash the politically motivated convictions of two journalists and cease its assault on media freedom, Human Rights Watch said today.On August 29, 2024, the Hong Kong District Court convicted two editors of the now-defunct Stand News – Chung Pui-kuen, 54, the former editor-in-chief, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What if Big Oil championed – and profited from – the green transition? Here’s how it could work
~ Would a tech tax be a fair way to make Google and Meta pay for the news they distribute and profit from?
~ What are ‘click frauds’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Happy Father’s Day, Daddy Pig – despite your faults, you’re TV’s greatest dad
~ Married to the job? How having a self-employed partner might be hurting your happiness
~ Friday essay: Bad therapy or cruel world? How the youth mental health crisis has been sucked into the culture wars
~ What are puberty blockers? What are the benefits and risks for transgender children?
~ A new campaign aims to tackle period stigma to keep girls and women playing sports
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter