Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

He never promised us a rose garden – but Keir Starmer’s ‘doom and gloom’ speech was partisan finger pointing

By Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
The prime minister is preparing the ground for a difficult budget but blaming his predecessors will only get him so far.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ We’ve unlocked exotic new beer flavours using genetics
~ Artificial intelligence should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada’s Federal Court
~ Ukraine recap: drone warfare brings new phase to battlefront
~ Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts to stay six more months in space – what this means for the future of commercial spaceflight
~ Do campaign ethics still matter in the age of Donald Trump?
~ Outing a pretendian: How four Métis scholars redefined Indigenous identity policy
~ The specter of China has edged into US election rhetoric − for Republicans much more than Democrats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter